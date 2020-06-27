Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

MPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of MPW opened at $18.26 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 66,542 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 117,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,325,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

