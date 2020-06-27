Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.85.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $289.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,364 shares of company stock valued at $76,369,776. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

