Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.91.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $176.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.65 and a 200-day moving average of $161.02. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $182.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,682,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,970,000 after purchasing an additional 529,510 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1,177.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 211,725 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,341,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

