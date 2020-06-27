Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Boise Cascade Co Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Boise Cascade in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of BCC opened at $34.81 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 42.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 45.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

