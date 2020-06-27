Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Corp Boosted by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for CVS Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

CVS opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.