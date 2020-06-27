Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:OSW)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Haymaker Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $114.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.07 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. William Blair raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE OSW opened at $5.06 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $390.57 million and a PE ratio of 11.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.14% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Haymaker Acquisition

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.