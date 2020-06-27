Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.48). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. The business had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $122,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,087,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $249,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $696,625. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,313,000 after acquiring an additional 557,076 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $62,487,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,839,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 820,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,398,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,868,000 after acquiring an additional 40,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

