Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TD Securities cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,378.38 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,674 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,382 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

