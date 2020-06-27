Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Cut by Piper Sandler

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Orthopediatrics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orthopediatrics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Orthopediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $797.38 million, a PE ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 0.71. Orthopediatrics has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.95 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the first quarter worth approximately $54,496,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Orthopediatrics by 2,266.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 179,073 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Orthopediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Orthopediatrics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Orthopediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $45,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 8,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $387,656.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,318 shares of company stock worth $753,613. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

