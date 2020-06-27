Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Raised by Analyst

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Outfront Media in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OUT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.40 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,961,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 820.3% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,427,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,800 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,375,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,311,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

