Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PVAC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $148.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.58. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 59.65% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $10,664,759.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

