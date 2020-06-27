Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

HASI opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 26.82, a current ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $548,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,245.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

