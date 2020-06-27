Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

JBHT has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.94.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $118.39 on Thursday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.88.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $105,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,912.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $3,166,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,000. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

