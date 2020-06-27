Raven Property Group (LON:RAV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Raven Property Group Ltd (LON:RAV) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.20 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.30 ($0.45), 20,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.40 ($0.45).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $173.86 million and a PE ratio of 4.60.

Raven Property Group Company Profile (LON:RAV)

Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, Preference Shares and Warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (ÂTISEÂ).

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Raven Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.