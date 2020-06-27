Raymond James Cuts Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Price Target to C$15.00

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of ET stock opened at C$11.96 on Wednesday. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$9.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.66. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

