Raymond James Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.57. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $359.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.65.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $248.63 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $325,118,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,005,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,011,000 after buying an additional 835,865 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 930,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after buying an additional 641,600 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,279,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,458,000 after buying an additional 408,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4,539.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,676,000 after buying an additional 406,639 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

