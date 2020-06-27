RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,420 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $32,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RP. State Street Corp lifted its position in RealPage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RealPage by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RealPage by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in RealPage by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in RealPage by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $25,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,239,755.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,250,264.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 660,283 shares of company stock valued at $42,056,781. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. RealPage Inc has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.05.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

RP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised RealPage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. RealPage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

