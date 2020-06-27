Recce Pharmaceuticals (ASX:RCE) Shares Down 4%

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE)’s stock price was down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.45 ($0.32) and last traded at A$0.48 ($0.34), approximately 630,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.50 ($0.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 million and a P/E ratio of -16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.47 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.37.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (ASX:RCE)

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a biotechnology company, researches and develops antibiotic drugs in Australia. The company focuses on the development of RECCE 327 that helps to address the problem of antibiotic resistant superbugs. It also develops drugs for the treatment of stomach ulcers and diarrhea. The company was formerly known as Recce Limited and changed its name to Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd in November 2017.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Recce Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recce Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.