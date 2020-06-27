RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (RDEIY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.32 on July 16th

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from RED ELECTRICA C/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $9.77 on Friday. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDEIY. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

About RED ELECTRICA C/ADR

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

