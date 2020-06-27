Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $48.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Redfin traded as high as $40.16 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 1865000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.69.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Redfin from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,492,107.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,724. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $3,091,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after buying an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

