Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Business Financial Services Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FBIZ. Raymond James upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Business Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $129.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 262,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

