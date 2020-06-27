Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for UnitedHealth Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $3.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.13. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $286.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.51 and a 200-day moving average of $282.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after buying an additional 1,744,138 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

