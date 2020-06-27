Reviewing MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) & Pivotal Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PVT)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MassRoots and Pivotal Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $20,000.00 98.75 -$16.02 million N/A N/A Pivotal Acquisition $312.05 million 0.91 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -7.80

MassRoots has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pivotal Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of MassRoots shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and Pivotal Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots -83,546.42% N/A -7,311.22% Pivotal Acquisition N/A -32.42% -4.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MassRoots and Pivotal Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pivotal Acquisition has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.41%. Given Pivotal Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pivotal Acquisition is more favorable than MassRoots.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition beats MassRoots on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the medical cannabis community in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace. It also operates massroots.com/dispensaries, a business and adverting portal that enable companies can edit their profiles, distribute information to users, and view analytics, such as impressions, views and clicks. MassRoots, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Pivotal Acquisition

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

