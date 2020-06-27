Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 268.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on REXR shares. Capital One Financial downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

