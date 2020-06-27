Rite Aid Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 43,646 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,470 call options.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 67.9% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 103.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Rite Aid from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.