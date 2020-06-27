Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 400 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 400 price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROG. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 371.73.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.