Rural Funds Group (RFF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on July 31st

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Rural Funds Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Shares of RFF opened at A$1.91 ($1.35) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.91. Rural Funds Group has a twelve month low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of A$2.42 ($1.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.64 million and a P/E ratio of 15.61.

About Rural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Rural Funds Management Limited. It invests in the real estate markets of Australia. The firm invests primarily in the agricultural assets. Rural Fund Group is based in Australia.

