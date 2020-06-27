Sanne Group (LON:SNN) PT Raised to GBX 725 at Berenberg Bank

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 725 ($9.23) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital cut Sanne Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 630 ($8.02) to GBX 610 ($7.76) in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sanne Group from GBX 735 ($9.35) to GBX 700 ($8.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Sanne Group from GBX 675 ($8.59) to GBX 655 ($8.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 673.33 ($8.57).

Sanne Group has a 52-week low of GBX 418 ($5.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 762 ($9.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $939.29 million and a PE ratio of 104.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 644.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 626.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.43, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

