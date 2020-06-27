Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €101.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €101.00 ($113.48) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($115.73) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €100.69 ($113.14).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €91.10 ($102.36) on Thursday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($104.46). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €89.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €87.44.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

