SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,928 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of SBA Communications worth $53,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SBA Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC opened at $294.19 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $323.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3,676.92 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $119,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,235,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $15,115,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,350 shares of company stock worth $83,603,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBAC. UBS Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. New Street Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.19.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.