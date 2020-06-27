SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.19.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $294.19 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $323.02. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,676.92 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.81.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total transaction of $296,517.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,603,005 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.