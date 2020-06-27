Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of LON:STB opened at GBX 700 ($8.91) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.73 million and a P/E ratio of 4.21. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 680 ($8.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,730 ($22.02). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 835.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,185.38.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 178.60 ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 175.20 ($2.23) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Secure Trust Bank will post 20195.4507884 earnings per share for the current year.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

