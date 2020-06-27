Semafo (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) Trading Down 0.6%

Semafo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEMFF) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26, approximately 14,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 57,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Semafo from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

Semafo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEMFF)

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

