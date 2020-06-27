Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $112.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.