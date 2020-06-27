Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s previous close.

MCRB has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $357.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 130,049 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

