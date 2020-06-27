Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VII has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Seven Generations Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.07.

Shares of VII stock opened at C$3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$9.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.98.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor bought 30,000 shares of Seven Generations Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,123,180.80.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

