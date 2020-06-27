Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Insider Sells £227,998.80 in Stock

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) insider James Bowling sold 9,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,511 ($31.96), for a total transaction of £227,998.80 ($290,185.57).

SVT opened at GBX 2,466 ($31.39) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,449.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,445.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.26. Severn Trent Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,921 ($24.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,716 ($34.57). The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.19.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 146 ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 135.20 ($1.72) by GBX 10.80 ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Severn Trent Plc will post 14003.9986043 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a GBX 60.05 ($0.76) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.03. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SVT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,250 ($28.64) to GBX 2,300 ($29.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($31.82) to GBX 2,550 ($32.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC dropped their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,550 ($32.46) to GBX 2,450 ($31.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,320 ($29.53) to GBX 2,250 ($28.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,339.44 ($29.78).

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

