Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €110.31 ($123.95).

Shares of FRA:SIE opened at €101.84 ($114.43) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €96.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €98.34. Siemens has a 52-week low of €101.40 ($113.93) and a 52-week high of €133.39 ($149.88).

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

