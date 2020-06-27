Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €110.31 ($123.95).

FRA:SIE opened at €101.84 ($114.43) on Thursday. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($113.93) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($149.88). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €96.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €98.34.

Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

