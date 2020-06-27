Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Simply Good Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James D. White purchased 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $52,180.60. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 87,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,553,400.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 961,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,995,218.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 143,149 shares of company stock worth $2,468,522 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 32.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,951,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,356,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,527,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after purchasing an additional 649,590 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,169,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,996,000 after purchasing an additional 242,552 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,326,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,023,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,780 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

