Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,216 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.61% of Smartsheet worth $30,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,881,000 after purchasing an additional 57,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $53.97 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $60.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,994,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,815,732.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,570 shares of company stock valued at $30,272,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

