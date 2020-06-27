Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Jack W. Schuler Acquires 100,000 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. Soleno Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

