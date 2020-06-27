Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Jack W. Schuler Acquires 146,230 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 146,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $286,610.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. Soleno Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

