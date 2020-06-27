Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Jack W. Schuler Acquires 21,953 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 21,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $43,686.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Laidlaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

