Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Jack W. Schuler Acquires 47,293 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 47,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $96,950.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $1.84 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SLNO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Abingworth LLP grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 6,969,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,811,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 446,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 149,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 146.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

