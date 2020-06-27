Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Jack W. Schuler Buys 33,900 Shares of Stock

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 33,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $65,427.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLNO shares. Laidlaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

