Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.54.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.21). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 351.69% and a negative return on equity of 542.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Soligenix will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Soligenix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Soligenix during the first quarter worth about $184,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Soligenix during the first quarter worth about $168,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in Soligenix during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Soligenix during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

