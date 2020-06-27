SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.85

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.85 and last traded at $60.50, with a volume of 1193400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

