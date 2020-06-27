SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) was up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $33.16, approximately 681,709 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23.

