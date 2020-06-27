SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $31.40.

